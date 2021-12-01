Mum, who makes a six-figure salary, rents out Christmas presents and party attire.

Mum, who makes a six-figure salary, rents out Christmas gifts and party outfits.

Patsy Sandys said her son ‘didn’t notice they were gone’ when he returned her Christmas gifts in February.

A successful mother who can afford to splurge at Christmas has opted to rent her party outfits, buy secondhand technology, and even rent and return her son’s gifts.

Patsy Sandys, a mother of one and a six-figure earner, made the lifestyle changes after deciding to live more sustainably after giving birth in August 2020.

Patsy, who lives in Clapham, south west London, with her husband Mark, 43, a fellow investment principle, and their one-year-old son Conor, decided to change the most decadent time of year – Christmas – by swapping luxurious gifts for making family memories and devising ingenious ways to avoid buying new items.

“I think wealth can almost get in the way of environmentally conscious decisions, because people think to themselves, ‘Oh, well, I can afford it, so I’ll just buy it,” she said.

“I believe that, despite the fact that last year was a difficult year for some, it taught us that Christmas is about more than flashy presents.”

Patsy was already environmentally conscious before having Conor, organizing regular clothes swaps with her friends to avoid fast fashion, but once she became a mother, she became even more concerned about the planet’s future.

“I’ve been trying to cut down on my consumption for a long time,” Patsy said.

“This is something that my friendship group is very passionate about, and about six years ago, about ten of us on rotation started using clothes swaps as a way to refresh our wardrobes without going shopping, as well as a chance to socialize with one another.”

“However, it became more of a focus after I had my son last year – the amount of stuff you end up buying for your kids is just ridiculous.”

“It’s more of a focal point, as you think about what we’re leaving our children and ensuring the planet’s survival for future generations,” she added.

Patsy has worked hard to reduce her parenting carbon footprint by making small changes.

“My friends and I have created a circular economy,” she explained.

“We were a group of about ten people who all live in the London area.”

“We swap things as we need them,” she continued.

