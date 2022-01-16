Mums are going crazy over a massive Paw Patrol sale in Morrisons, with items worth £100 reduced to £30.

Mums are going crazy for a massive Paw Patrol sale in Morrisons, with items valued at £100 reduced to £30.

If you have a young child, you are most likely familiar with Paw Patrol.

And now we can reveal that Morrisons has reduced the price of Paw Patrol merchandise, despite the fact that it is only thought to be from the films.

Parents are understandably overjoyed, with one woman revealing she got (dollar)106 worth of merchandise for her son’s birthday for just £31.

People were ecstatic for her, and they rushed to their nearest Morrison’s to celebrate.

“Morrisons is selling off their Paw Patrol Movie merchandise,” she explained.

All of this should have cost £106, but it only cost £31; as a result, I was able to save £75 for my son’s birthday, which is coming up in a few weeks.

“The large cars were £4.50 instead of £15.

“From £5, true metal cars were £1.50, figures were £2, and small boxes were £1.”

Other parents rushed to the store and snatched up bargains as well.

One mother exclaimed, “Thank you so much!”

“I went to my neighborhood one today and got this for my little boy.”

I’ll try again tomorrow to see if I can get the big vehicles he doesn’t have.”

“I got one of the die-cast cars, as well as three figures,” said another.

It’s only related to the Paw Patrol film.

My local Morrison’s didn’t have any, but we went to another and found these four items.”

Thousands of people commented, many of whom stated that they, too, were on their way to the supermarket.

