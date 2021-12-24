Mums are sharing how they make last-minute Christmas Eve boxes for their children that don’t cost a fortune.

Have you been meaning to try the latest tradition of giving your child a Christmas Eve box but haven’t gotten around to it yet? Fear not, we’ve got the best last-minute ideas for making one without spending a fortune.

One mother has revealed how she made a last-minute box on a budget, and you probably already have everything you need.

A video of a woman creating the Christmas Eve box step by step was posted on the @cherryzuk TikTok account.

“Large box: £4 on the Cherry app,” according to the caption, but you can easily make one if you don’t have time to go out and buy one.

Many people have a plethora of cardboard boxes laying around during the Christmas season, courtesy of Amazon packages and other deliveries.

Why not use your existing Christmas wrapping paper to wrap the box and lid separately?

This can also be done with a shoebox if you have already completed your Christmas decluttering and are one of the few people who aren’t drowning in empty package boxes.

Then, using colored paper and Pitstick or sellotape, you can make your own labels.

If your children enjoy arts and crafts, I’m sure they won’t mind if you borrow some of their glitter or other materials. Be imaginative.

The woman in the post opens the box and uses gold tissue paper sheets – if you don’t have any, the Card Factory sells ten sheets for 99p.

She inserts an Elf on the Shelf coloring book (which can be replaced with a lucky bag or any other coloring book, such as this one from Printed4you for 48p).

She also includes a small Christmas book, coloring markers, and Christmas stickers, all of which can be found in your local Poundland or supermarket, or if you have time to go online, Poundtoy has books starting at £1 and stickers starting at 39p.

Fun festive glasses are available for 10p at Wilko, a tub of Randoms sweets is £1.45 at the online pound store, and a tub of Milkybar sweets is £1 at Tesco.

The video ends with the mother wrapping another sheet of gold paper around the contents of the box and closing the lid.

The TikTok video has received over 8k views, and viewers have been quick to leave comments.

