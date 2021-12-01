Mum’s clever trick allows you to open even the most difficult jar in seconds.

You can open even the toughest jar in seconds thanks to Mum’s clever hack.

It’s something so difficult that special tools have been created to assist with it.

To open tough jars, you don’t need a special gripper; all you need is an elastic band.

That’s the clever hack that one mother devised and shared on her TikTok account.

Lauren, a mother of four, said in the video: “This is literally the best mum hack.”

“If you can’t open a jar, get a rubber band, wrap it around the lid, and you’ll be able to open it.”

“That’s it!”

The video received a lot of positive feedback from viewers.

“Tell me you aren’t the best mother, but you also have the best life hacks,” one comment read.

“I’m going to tell my mother about it,” one person said, while another said, “Who needs school when we have you?”

Another person gushed, “Such a great tip!” Lauren responded, “Thanks! I was so excited it worked!”

Lauren’s clever hacks and family updates have earned her thousands of TikTok followers.

She’s recently been posting videos about Christmas decorating her home, including how to make a garland archway and a clever wooden Christmas tree display for her family’s holiday cards.

Former Santa Claus offers advice on how to locate the best Christmas grotto.

Every week, a new mother takes her child to a spa.

This woman claims that she potty trained her son from the time he was born.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]