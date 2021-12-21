Mum’s first written sentence — ‘I like wine’ — had her in stitches.

Kirsty Jordan-Smith burst out laughing when her five-year-old son’s teacher pulled her aside to reveal his first written sentence: “I like wine.”

Kirsty, 39, was concerned because she suspected Finlay, who she described as “boisterous,” of causing havoc in the classroom.

When the teacher showed her a tablet with a photo of her son’s words on it, the psychology student guffawed.

“His teacher called me over in front of other parents, and my first thought was maybe he’d done something,” Kirsty, from Yeovil, Somerset, said.

“She showed me a photo of Finlay’s first sentence and said, ‘This is Finlay’s first sentence.'”

“I burst out laughing.”

“I have no idea where he got it.”

‘Finlay, do you know what wine is?’ I asked when I got home.

“My husband, Mark, and I don’t drink very often, so he’s not used to seeing bottles and labels.”

“He laughed when I told him it was alcohol.”

He’s well aware that he’s not permitted to consume it.”

“When I showed Mark,” Kirsty continued, “he laughed and laughed.”

“It’s hilarious to everyone.”

