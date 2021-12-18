Mums have discovered the ideal way to wrap dozens of gifts without causing back pain by sitting on the floor, and it’s brilliant.

Opening presents on Christmas morning is a big part of the fun, but wrapping them all can be a real pain.

These clever mothers are using their ironing board to avoid the back pain that comes with hours spent on the floor carefully wrapping dozens of gifts – and everyone thinks it’s brilliant.

The Girl Can Organise’s Nicola Lewis shared the hack on her social media pages, including Instagram and Facebook, claiming she first saw it on Gogglebox.

Ellie and Izzie, sisters, demonstrated the hack on the show, revealing that it is the best and easiest way to wrap presents.

Nicola posted a photo of herself doing the same while sitting on her sofa with an ironing board in front of her.

People are immediately on board because she can do it while sitting comfortably on the sofa and watching TV.

“I saw this hack on gogglebox and it’s totally blown me away!” she wrote. “@ellie__warner showed us her fab wrapping skills using an ironing board whilst sitting on the sofa! Such a Genius idea!! No more stretching or back ache whilst wrapping presents!”

“The only stretching I have to be concerned with is reaching for the margarita glass,” he joked.

Another mother dubbed the clever hack a “god send,” and she isn’t the only one who is drawn to it.

“Thought I’d share my way of avoiding sitting on the floor with back ache, sore legs, and pins and needles while wrapping presents,” she wrote on Facebook.

She, too, had the ironing board set up in the living room, lowered to the perfect height for her to sit and wrap her children’s presents while watching a Christmas movie.

The mother went on to say that she doesn’t have a large enough dining table to sit at, so she sits on the floor, which hurts her back and hips.

Thousands of parents praised the clever and “genius” idea on the post, though many admitted they had already wrapped their gifts.

One person said, “Wish I had thought of that or seen this before I finished all my wrapping.”

“Never thought to do this, u have just saved my back hun, will be doing this tonight!!! Merry Christmas,” said another.

“I did this yesterday, quickest and best gift wrap ever,” one woman said, while another described it as a “game changer.”

And after genius, no backache.”

Many people joked that it was a good excuse to "dust off the

