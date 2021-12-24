Mum’s horror as her naughty child opens all of their Christmas presents two days early, causing chaos in the process.

Mum is horrified as her naughty child opens all of their Christmas presents two days early, causing a chain reaction of disaster.

A MOTHER was shocked to learn that her naughty child had opened all of their Christmas presents two days early.

@chloevizor1234, a TikTok user, posted a video of the disaster scene in her bedroom.

The mischievous tot had ripped most of the wrapping paper off the presents.

“2 days before Christmas,” she captioned a face palm emoji.

“I am beyond p***ed,” Chloe can be heard saying.

“When my four-year-old is supposed to be in bed, she comes into the bedroom.”

Her video has been viewed over half a million times, with many people laughing at the situation.

“She ruined Christmas for herself,” one joked.

“Let’s just rewrap and pretend nothing happened,” another added.

“She’s only 4, of course she’s excited,” wrote a third.

