Mums share their must-have parenting tips, such as painless plaster removal and quick nappy changes.

It’s the most rewarding job in the world, but let’s not kid ourselves: being a mother is also a lot of work.

While social media is a wonderful way to stay in touch with family and friends, it also has a way of making us feel like the worst parents on the planet.

Because, let’s face it, we’re never going to the mother who makes the best homemade Halloween costume or assembles the perfect Instagram-worthy lunchbox on a daily basis.

On the other hand, savvy TikTok mums have thrown a lifeline to stressed-out parents everywhere with the everyday hacks they can’t live without.

And believe us when we say they’re going to change EVERYTHING.

Z’Anni G, a TikTok mother of two, has a plethora of videos and parenting tips.

But it’s her plaster trick that’s gotten the most attention – it’s so simple you have to try it.

“Want to remove your baby’s plasters without tears and residue? I’ve got you covered!”

“Petroleum jelly and Q-tips are the secret ingredients.”

If you run out of Vaseline, the savvy mother claims that oil will suffice.

Apply a generous amount of petroleum jelly to your baby’s eyes and let it sit for 1-2 minutes to ensure they are tear-free.

When the timer goes off, Z’Anni said the plaster can be peeled off safely if done gently.

Not only will there be no tears or sticky residue, but the jelly will also leave your baby’s skin extra smooth.

Chloe Durns, a first-time mother who gave birth to her son Roman in September, devised the trick and shared it on TikTok.

“I always wipe Roman’s belly before I change him,” Chloe wrote alongside a video of her gently wiping her son’s stomach.

While Roman scrunched up his nose slightly at the coldness of the wipe, Chloe’s method meant he became accustomed to the change in temperature before the nappy change, and thus didn’t begin to pee as soon as he felt the cold air.

Parents praised Chloe, 19, for her clever tip, with mother Jade saying, “So five kids later, more peed on than I can count, and I just come across this now?”

Another grateful, dry mum wrote, “Thank you thank you thank you.”

Someone else remarked, “How am I only just learning this s**t?”

A clever hack shared by a mother ensures that only one wipe is required…

