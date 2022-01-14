Murderville: An Improvised Murder Mystery Comedy Series, starring Will Arnett, has been announced.

Murderville, a new mystery comedy series from Netflix, was announced on January 13.

Murderville, a new Netflix comedy series starring Will Arnett, Haneefah Wood, Lilan Bowden, and Phillip Smithey, was announced on January 13th.

The show, based on the BBC3 series Murder in Successville, follows celebrity guests as they completely improvise their way through an otherwise scripted murder mystery, with Krister Johnson serving as showrunner and Iain Morris and Brennan Shroff serving as directors.

We’re getting excited about the guest stars, which include Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone.

The six-episode series will premiere on February 1st.

3, according to Netflix, follows Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Arnett), for whom “every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner.”

The killer twist is that the guest star doesn’t have the script.

“They have no idea what’s going to happen to them,” the streamer continued.

“The guest star and Terry Seattle will have to work together to solve the case… but it will be up to each celebrity guest to name the killer on their own.”

Arnett announced the news on Instagram on Thursday morning.

He says in the clip, “Hey gang, Will Arnett here.”

“And you know how serious I am when I make a video.”

“It’s a lot of fun,” he says after explaining how the show works. “Sometimes they guess right, sometimes they guess wrong.”

When Murderville premieres in February, we’ll find out if Arnett and the gang are able to solve the murder mysteries.

3 are available on Netflix.

