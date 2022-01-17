Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi of 90 Day Fiance are expecting their first child, which they refer to as a “future beekeeper.”

Mursel Mistanoglu and Anna-Marie Campisi of 90 Day Fiance are expecting their first child, which the couple refers to as a “future beekeeper.”

Anna-Marie and Mursel announced their pregnancy on Instagram on Sunday.

“Mursel and I are super excited to announce that we are expecting a little boy this May,” she wrote.

“We are currently 22 weeks!” the Nebraska native, 39, added.

Anna-Marie also included a photo of a yellow onesie with the words “Future beekeeper, May 2022” alongside the post.

She also included an ultrasound and a sweet selfie with her Turkish husband.

Joey, Gino, and Leo are the names of the three sons she has from a previous marriage.

They met in an online beekeeping group and married in 2019 on the show.

Fans watched as the two then-38-year-olds met up and tried to work out their differences before their nuptials.

Mursel is from Turkey, and Anna-Marie is from Nebraska, despite the fact that they were both beekeepers.

Mursel’s family had issues with Anna-Marie’s divorce, which is frowned upon in Turkish culture, and neither of them could speak the other’s native languages.

They didn’t like the fact that she wasn’t Muslim.

However, exactly one year after getting engaged, the couple said their “I do’s.”

Fans rushed to Anna Marie’s post’s comments section to congratulate the expecting couple.

“That’s incredible,” one fan said.

I congratulate you and your family on your accomplishments.

May the little Bee Keeper live a long and happy life!”

Anna-Marie and her husband also struggled with infertility, with Anna-Marie revealing on the show in 2019 that she was unable to conceive a child.

“I’m so emotional right now! Our three embryos are being carried to Ukraine today, and we’re signing with our surrogate today,” she captioned an Instagram post from July 2021.

“Please remember us in your prayers!”

The couple visited a fertility clinic to explore options for expanding their family in a June 2021 episode of 90 Day Diaries.

“The second episode of The Vampire Diaries aired yesterday.

“We’re going to be on this episode!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“A lot of you have been asking why we stopped in Niagara Falls on our way home from Syracuse, NY…only the NY side because we didn’t have our passports.

@doctorkiltz and everyone @cnyfertility, thank you.”

