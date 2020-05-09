Music Executive Legend Andre Harrell Dead at 59

12 SHARES Share Tweet

The world of music has lost a legend.

Andre Harrell has passed away. The music executive was best known as the founder of Uptown Records—where Sean “Diddy” Combs got his start—and later he ran Motown Records.

He was also the Vice Chairman at Revolt TV, in which they confirmed the news on Saturday morning with a heartwarming Instagram tribute.

While the all-around music legend’s cause of death is unknown at this time, he passed away at 59 years old.

On Friday night, DJ D-Nice broke the news during one of his popular Club Quarantine Instagram Lives sessions.

“This is to my brother, Andre Harrell, started Uptown Records, passed away today,” D-Nice said on IG Live, which was captured and shared by a Twitter user. “The craziest thing I’ve heard. It’s hard to DJ because I keep seeing these text messages…”

He added, “I’m gonna play some Uptown Records and then I’m done.”

D-Nice wasn’t the only celebrity and music star to share heartache over Andre’s death.

Mariah Carey took to Twitter to express her sadness. “Why Andre Crying,” her post began, which she added several crying emojis. “My heart is breaking and I can’t stop crying. He was an amazing friend and I will miss him forever.”

Usher wrote with a throwback pic of him, Andre and P. Diddy, “My prayers go out to all the family. GOD BLESS You were the beginning for so many and a genuine positive energy through it all … I salute you KING!”

Viola Davis shared, “RIP Andre Harrell…thank you for the gift of so many incredible artists. Gone too soon.”

In the words of Matthew A. Cherry, “Might have to watch Strictly Business tonight. RIP Andre Harrell.”