Mustafa Ali, a WWE Superstar, and his wife, Uzma, are expecting their third child.

Late Wednesday night, WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali announced on Twitter that he and his wife, Uzma, had welcomed their third child.

Ali (real name Adeel Alam) and his wife met in 2010 and married a year later, with Ali captioning a photo of himself holding his new daughter, “We named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her.”

Ali spent the past few months teaming up with Mansoor while attempting to persuade him to adopt more of Ali’s nefarious tactics after his Retribution faction was abruptly disbanded earlier this year.

Due to his repeated failures, he attacked Mansoor during a backstage interview, resulting in a match at the Saudi Arabian Crown Jewel pay-per-view.

Ali hasn’t been used much since being drafted to SmackDown, aside from a loss in a rematch and getting squashed by Drew McIntyre in two minutes.

Ali confirmed in an interview with ComicBook earlier this year that he had to audition in order for WWE’s creative team to turn heel.

He also mentioned the freedom he has as an antagonist.

“It’s always a good time, man,” Ali remarked.

“It’s almost as if you exaggerate your abilities.”

But even when I wasn’t a heel, I was having a good time because I feel like I’m very elite in the ring, right? There aren’t many people who can tell me what to do in the ring, and I’ve always had that confidence.

But, as a heel, I’ve been able to express myself in ways I couldn’t as a babyface.

And that’s kind of the point, right? As a babyface, you’re not supposed to be complaining, stirring the pot, or talking about something that might cause division.

You’re supposed to be clear and happy to be here, and you’re supposed to fight for the good guys.

And, yes, I’ve been knocked down, but I’ll rise again.

“However, as the bad guy, you could agitate the situation a little,” he added.

“You have the freedom to express yourself in a controversial manner.

You have the opportunity to express yourself in some way.

Some may interpret it as whining and complaining, which is a positive trait to have.

But, if you pay attention to what I’m saying, if…

