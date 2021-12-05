My 10-year-old daughter can retire at the age of 15 because she’s already started her own business and made £105,000 in a MONTH.

When we were ten years old, the most important things to us were getting home from school in time for our favorite shows and seeing how many Freddos we could get for a pound.

Pixie Curtis, on the other hand, has a completely different life.

Despite the fact that she is still in primary school, the Australian pre-teen has founded her own company, Pixie’s Fidgets, with the help of her mother Roxy.

The mother-daughter duo officially launched their toy company in May, and their colorful popping toys sold out in the first 48 hours.

Furthermore, according to PR guru Roxy, the company made (dollar)200,000 [£105k] in its first month.

But this isn’t the 10-year-old’s only venture; when she was a baby, her mother launched Pixie’s Bows, a hair accessory line bearing her name.

Pixie’s Pixs, which sells other children’s toys, clothes, and accessories that have the 10-year-old’s approval, owns the two businesses.

Roxy said she set everything up for Pixie so she “can retire at 15” if she wants to, in response to her daughter’s huge success.

However, given her pre-teen’s entrepreneurial spirit, the mother believes this is unlikely.

“The entrepreneurial spirit that she has at such a young age is the most exciting thing for me,” she said.

I never had it, despite the fact that it was instilled in me that I had to succeed.”

“I got a job at McDonald’s when I was 14 because that’s what you did in my day.”

“So, I guess the most important thing to me is her entrepreneurial drive.”

Yes, I made it possible, but she still has it, which is the most satisfying part for me.”

Pixie is Roxy’s daughter with husband Oliver Curtis, who she married in 2012. Roxy has a number of successful businesses, including Sweaty Betty PR.

Hunter, their six-year-old son, lives with the couple in a (dollar)6.6 million (£3.6 million) Sydney mansion.

Pixie was given £265 Balenciaga flip flops and a Prada handbag for her 10th birthday in August, not to mention a lavish party.

Last month, Roxy revealed Pixie’s opulent Christmas wish list, which included a new phone and a £50 anti-aging cream.

Roxy purchased a £141k Mercendes Benz for her two children four months ago, which is vertically identical to the one she previously purchased for them.

“It’s of utmost importance to me that both she and her brother Hunter travel safely on the roads when going to and from school,” she told News.com.au.

