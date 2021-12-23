My 10-year-old daughter is a millionaire, but she isn’t greedy; she has donated £40,000 worth of toys to less fortunate children.

Roxy Jacenko, a 41-year-old public relations mogul from Sydney, recently revealed that her daughter Pixie Curtis will be able to retire at the age of 15.

The ten-year-old millionaire, however, maintains her modesty by donating her earnings to a good cause this week.

Pixie donated $80,000 in Christmas gifts to Ronald McDonald House in Randwick, Sydney, Australia.

“You don’t realise how lucky you are to have good health until you visit kids who aren’t as fortunate,” the rich kid told the Daily Telegraph.

“I’m so glad Mum insisted on this visit and donation,” she added.

Pixie’s mother Roxy, who works in public relations for Sweaty Betty and The Ministry of Talent, posted a video of her and Pixie delivering the gifts this week.

The mother-daughter team delivered large red sacks with white writing that read ‘Pixie’s Pix,’ containing everything a child could want, including dolls, toy cars, and even water pistols.

Pixie joined Camp Quality, a children’s cancer organization, as an ambassador in September.

Pixie wore a tie-dye bucket hat to support Camp Quality’s Bucket Hat Day, and the new campaign is featured in the Aldi catalogue.

Aldi sold bucket hats, with all proceeds going to a charity that assists children with cancer.

Pixie’s Bows, which sells hair accessories, and Pixie’s Fidgets, which sells children’s toys, were both founded by Roxy, an entrepreneur.

Pixie may be able to retire before she turns 15, as some estimate she will earn (dollar)21 million before she even completes high school.

Roxy and her 36-year-old Sydney banker husband Oliver Curtis have two children, Hunter, 7, and Pixie, 10.

Pixie had prepared a surprise for her father’s birthday only for him to arrive too early, causing her to be upset because she had made a lot of decorations for him.

“You won’t need to worry,” Roxy told her daughter in a joint interview in last week’s Stellar Magazine. “You can retire at 15 the way you’re going.”

“You know, what excites me the most is her entrepreneurial spirit at such a young age,” she told Stellar, adding that she considers Pixie to be a “natural businesswoman.”

“I never had it, despite the fact that it was instilled in me that I had to succeed.”

When I was younger…

