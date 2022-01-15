My 10-year-old daughter wears high heels, has long acrylic nails, and drives a £193k car – I’m trolled for it, she’s wealthy, and she’ll be able to retire at the age of 15.

A PRE-TEEN whose mother previously revealed she could retire at the age of 15 (and earn £11 million by the age of 18) has revealed she’s bought her first pair of high heels – at the age of ten.

Pixie Curtis, an Australian model, flaunted her heels on Instagram, but not everyone was pleased, with some commenters accusing her of being too young.

Pixie’s opulent lifestyle has wowed – and surprised – fans before.

Roxy has already spent £193,000 on cars for her daughter, including a Mercedes Benz worth £43,000.

The publicist claimed she purchased the pricey vehicle because of its “additional safety features.”

“It’s of utmost importance to me that both she and her brother Hunter travel safely on the roads when going to and from school, so I bought a car for her,” she told News.com.au.

“Of course, she doesn’t drive it; she and her brother are chauffeured to and from school and other activities.”

“Given the high number of fatalities on our roads, their safety is paramount, so I’ll buy a car with extra safety features.”

Meanwhile, she gets her nails done in fancy acrylics, which she flaunts in multiple videos.

People have taken issue with them as well after Pixie’s mother posted a picture.

She wrote, “Lucky Dad lives in Tasmania, and @roxyjacenko is in charge.”

Thank you, @cjartistrygirls, for making my nails look so cool.”

People were quick to comment on her photo, and not all of them were complimentary.

“Very wrong for a ten-year-old, there is no need to rush children to grow up or look older,” one wrote.

“They look great – on an adult’s hand,” another added.

However, critics were met with a retort from Roxy Jacenko, who said she would just keep doing “her own thing.”

Despite the fact that she is still in primary school, the Australian pre-teen has launched her own company, Pixie’s Fidgets, with the help of her mother Roxy.

In May, the mother-daughter team officially launched their toy company, and their bright popping toys sold out in the first 48 hours.

Furthermore, according to PR guru Roxy, the company made (dollar)200,000 [£105k] in its first month.

But this isn’t the 10-year-old’s only venture; when she was a baby, her mother launched Pixie’s Bows, a hair accessory line bearing her name.

Pixie’s Pixs, which sells other children’s toys, clothes, and accessories with the Pixie’s Pixs logo, owns both companies.

