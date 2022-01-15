My 11 children consume pop, eat pizza for lunch and dinner, and consume junk food; they are NOT overweight, but trolls will not stop shaming me.

A WOMAN who had her first child at the age of 14 and does not use contraception has admitted she feels bad about feeding her large family junk food – but that she isn’t fussed.

On her TikTok page, Veronica Merritt, now 36, from New York, brought up the issue of obesity.

She also wrote, “We also eat ramen, chips, soda, candy, and other junk.”

“Childhood obesity is clearly a complicated issue that isn’t solely due to diet, because we don’t eat healthy 50% of the time.”

“So, if feeding this causes childhood obesity, which one of my children is obese?” she wrote, pointing to one of the dishes she feeds her kids.

“Did I feed my children pizza for dinner last night only to feed them pizza for lunch today? Yes, but we also had carrots,” she joked, holding up a carrot shaped like a V sign in front of a pile of pizza boxes.

Veronica previously told Fabulous that she wants SIX more children, despite being trolled online for her already large family.

“I get a lot of negative feedback,” she admitted.

“People ask me questions like, ‘Do they all have the same father? Do you own a TV?’ I want to hand [people who ask me questions like that]a mirror so they can look at themselves.”

Andrew, 16, Adam, 15, Mara, 13, Dash, 12, Darla, 10, Marvelous, eight, Martalya, six, Amelia, four, Delilah, three, and Donovan, one, live in a nine-bed home that she bought for just (dollar)20k (£14k) in July 2020 with ten of her children, Andrew, 16, Adam, 15, Mara, 13, Dash, 12, Darla, 10, Marvelous, eight, Martalya, six, Am

She spent around £1.5k on renovations, and it’s now worth around £71k with the kids sharing the bedrooms.

“You don’t need to buy a (dollar)200k (£142k) home; save your money and buy a fixer-upper,” Veronica advised.

Veronica described how she became pregnant unexpectedly in high school, married, and then divorced her then-boyfriend, the father of her oldest two children.

“I graduated with honors from high school and attempted college twice, but both times I became ill – I have kidney disease and lost a kidney last year.”

Her oldest two children are from her first marriage, while her youngest seven are from her second husband, who sleeps in the basement to give the children more space.

Veronica, who chronicles her large family on Instagram and TikTok, claims she has never used contraception.

“Some of the children were planned,” she told Fabulous, “but I can’t use hormonal birth control because I’m prone to blood clots due to my illness.”

“I’m not ruling out the possibility of having more children.”

“I’d do it…

