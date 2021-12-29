My 11-month-old baby choked to death on a BALLOON – I had no idea this was such a common cause of death until now, and I’m now warning parents.

My 11-month-old baby died from choking on a BALLOON – I had no idea this was a common cause of death until now, and I’m now warning parents about it.

EVERY PARENT’S WORST DREAM IS TO LOSE THEIR CHILD.

Heath, Ashleigh and Jesse Chapman’s 11-month-old son, died after choking on a balloon, fulfilling their worst nightmare.

Every day, approximately 40 children under the age of five are rushed to the hospital after choking or swallowing something harmful.

14 children under the age of five have died as a result of choking in the last four years.

Ashleigh Chapman gives a startling warning…

Heath collapsed in giggles after I let the air out of a balloon in a long raspberry.

“He loves that!” his father, Jesse, exclaimed as he blew up another.

We learned something new about Heath each day.

Being his mother and father had been the best thing that could have happened to us.

When I got pregnant, I was only 17 years old and studying child care.

Jesse, a miner, was 20 years old.

It was a frightening experience.

I told Jesse, “I think we can do this.”

He grinned and said, “Me too.”

We relocated to a granny flat behind Jesse’s parents’ house.

Using a Lion King bedspread, I created a jungle-themed nursery.

Our baby boy Heath was born in April 2020, following a 28-hour active labor.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

I was overcome with emotion the moment I took him in my arms.

“My entire world has just come into being,” I exclaimed joyfully to Jesse.

Being Heath’s mother was a wonderful experience.

He was stunning, with large expressive eyes that shifted from hazel to greyish-blue and back again.

His hair was pretty brown curls, and he could raise one quizzical brow like a tiny Elvis.

He was a good baby who only cried when I put him to sleep.

Jesse laughed, “He doesn’t want to miss anything.”

It was correct.

His gaze followed us around the room.

The world enthralled him.

Heath surpassed all of his developmental milestones early on, walking at the age of nine months.

That’s when his full sassy personality showed up.

He became fixated on the TV remote and would not let go once he had it.

It was necessary for us to conceal it.

Heath made it his mission in life to find the remote every day.

He’d laugh hysterically when he found it, as if he’d outwitted us.

It was a riot.

He also enjoyed kicking balloons, hitting things with a wooden spoon, being chased, and sneaking his lunch to our blue heeler Biff.

He woke us up early as usual ten days before his first birthday in April.

Jesse said, “I’ll look after him.”

He changed Heath’s diaper and gave him a bottle before heading off to work.

With shock, I felt dizzy.

That’s exactly it…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.