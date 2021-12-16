My 12-year-old daughter started a soap-making business and now earns £750 per month, employing her two older brothers.

Alexis Cappa, who started her own soap-making business in her family’s garage in California in February 2021, now makes a tidy profit from her efforts.

Alexis started with a £250 loan from her parents, Katy, 38, and Michael, 42, which she repaid in a month.

Since then, she’s added candles and sugar scrubs to her business, as well as hired her two older brothers, Junior, 14, and Blake, 16.

“She was born to be a business woman, she’s so determined,” Katy, the general manager of a restaurant, said.

“Even when she was younger, she had a boss mentality and was in charge of the entire house.”

“I keep telling her that this could turn into something; if she’s this successful at the age of 12, imagine where she could be at the age of 20.”

“When we first started going to craft fairs and stuff, she’d just look at me if someone asked a question.”

“Now she answers every question, she tells people about the products, she shows them her favorites, it’s fantastic.”

Alexis had to kick her father out of the garage in their house in order to turn it into a soap factory, and she now sells her products on Instagram @love.yourselfsoap and locally.

“She can make about 70 batches a month in there, and she also does gift baskets and stuff,” Katy explained.

“When Junior and Blake saw what she was doing, they naturally wanted to join in, so now she pays them!”

“Their part is making sugar scrubs and candles, which she can assist with, but it’s their responsibility to do so.”

Alexis and Michael, who works in the local school district, both have eczema, and a friend recommended a home-made soap for Michael’s sensitive skin.

Alexis taught herself how to make soap and then expanded from there.

“Once she figured out how to make it, she started watching YouTube soap videos and stuff like that,” Katy explained.

“After that, she wanted to learn how to make soap using the cold process, which is a lot more difficult but allows you to make prettier soap.”

“I believe that’s what originally drew her in; she wanted to make them look nice.”

Alexis donates a portion of her earnings to charity, purchases supplies, and saves the rest.

“10% goes to charity, then half goes to the…,” Alexis explained.

