My 14-year-old son is the most toxic and rude person you’ll ever meet, and my husband wants him to leave.

My 14-year-old son is the most toxic and rude person you’ll ever meet, and my husband wants him thrown out.

Parenting is difficult, especially when you have a teen tearaway on your hands.

However, usually seizing a favorite device or a good old-fashioned reprimand is enough to make them reconsider their actions.

One anonymous UK mother took to Mumsnet to reveal she is at a loss when it comes to her 14-year-old son, whom she describes as the “rudest, meanest, most toxic person” she has ever met.

“He dismisses everyone in the family, including me, his father, and his brothers,” she continued.

“Picks on their flaws and mocks them – you’re fat, you’re thick, you have a bald patch, and so on.”

He sneers at us, won’t talk to us unless he’s looking for something, and makes everyone feel bad.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

She went on to say that she and his father have tried everything, from removing his electronic devices to assigning him chores and putting him to bed early, but nothing has worked.

The exhausted mother, who described herself as “totally heartbroken,” even went so far as to say that his obnoxious behavior is making her and her husband sick.

“DH says he wants him out,” she continued, “but he’s 14.”

“The ambiance in the house is deplorable.

I’m at a loss.

Last night, DH told him he needed to leave, but he had nowhere to go.

But the reality is that he’s making our lives difficult.”

The bewildered mother was desperate for guidance on how to raise her nearly 15-year-old son into a “decent human being.”

She went on to say that because he’s “so mean,” she’s worried about how he’ll form relationships.

“At 1415 this is completely unacceptable,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Remove everything.

Phone, in-room television, console, and any money given.

He has access to books and the family room, which he can use to converse and watch TV with.”

“Rather than pushing him away, I think you should pull him in,” a second suggested.

Have you tried love bombing, and have you asked him why he’s doing it?”

My son is the most obnoxious, cruel, and toxic person I’ve ever met.

“He is attachment seeking,” a third person added.

Instead of responding in a way that confirms his insecurities, you should figure out why he’s so unhappy.”

Following the advice, the distraught mother updated the forum, stating that they had spoken with him since then.

“We’ve informed him that the way he speaks to us is completely out of order, and…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.