My 20-year-old sister gave me a POWERPOINT of extravagant Christmas gifts, including an iPhone worth £800, an Apple watch worth £370, and a PUPPY.

It’s difficult to know what to get loved ones for Christmas; how many ties will your father actually wear now that we all work from home, and does your sister really need another Boots gift set?

One woman took on the problem head on by creating a powerpoint presentation outlining the Christmas gifts she would like.

An iPhone 13, an Apple Watch, and a “real puppy” were among the high-priced items on the extensive list.

Jacqlyne, her younger sister, used TikTok to share the amusing message with her fans.

She explained that they usually have a shared Google doc where they upload their requests as a family.

However, Jolyssa, her younger sister, felt that this wasn’t enough information for her family, so she added a slide deck to the mix.

“Let me show you guys how ridiculous my sister gets around Christmas,” Jacqlyne said.

She then proceeded to walk you through the presentation, beginning with the first slide, “Why did I make a PowerPoint for my own Christmas list?”

“I have broken down my Christmas list into detailed slides explaining each item,” she continued.

“These are precisely the items in this presentation that I would like for Christmas this year.”

“I don’t want to hear anyone say they don’t know what to get me for Christmas this year.”

Please try to stick to the original list or the slideshow.

Thank you, and have a wonderful Christmas.”

The amused sister went on to show the various slides of items her sister had requested this year.

“First up is an Apple Watch,” she said, adding that she was kind enough to include the price and where to buy them.

“We have the whole Fenty skincare collection.”

She didn’t say where to get it or how much it costs, so she gets a zero out of ten.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Now, she stated on her original Christmas list that she only wanted a weighted blanket, but she stated on the slideshow that she will accept something less expensive, so thank you for that.”

“At long last, we have shoes.”

She listed her height and weight in both men and women’s sizes, as well as pictures to go with the descriptions.

She did, however, leave out the price, so…

“Thank you for including the share names in the make-up section; we’ve made it to that point.”

I’m not sure where she thinks we’ll be able to get Billie Eilish’s perfume, but let your imagination run wild.”

Gold jewelry, candles, film for her camera, and gift cards to a variety of popular stores were also among the items included by the cheerful sister.

But she didn’t stop there; she also provided a list of “stocking stuffer” ideas, which are small items that Santa might leave in…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.