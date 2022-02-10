‘My 600-Lb. Destinee LaShaee’, Destinee LaShaee, ‘My 600-Lb.

Destinee LaShaee was the first transgender person to appear on My 600-Lb. Life.

There is no longer any life.

Wayne Compton, the reality star’s brother, announced the sad news on Facebook on Tuesday.

LaShaee was a woman in her thirties.

LaShaee, whose birth name was Matthew Ventress, died of an unknown cause.

“No no no I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that comes with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn’t of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take?” Compton wrote in his post, alongside photos of the reality star.

TLC expressed their sadness over LaShaee’s death in a statement to People.

“At this difficult time, our deepest condolences go out to Destinee’s family and loved ones,” the statement reads.

Season 7 of My 600-Lb. Life featured LaShaee’s story.

Life is a 2019 television show that aired in the United States.

During her weight loss journey, the TLC star lost over 500 pounds and shared photos of her transformation on Instagram as recently as January.

Destinee Lashaee (@destineelashaee2018) shared a post.

LaShaee, who reached her “breaking point” at 668 pounds, was open about her depression and how it related to her weight struggles during the episode.

“I just lay here and wait for food all day,” LaShaee explained.

“Unless they come to see me, I don’t see any of my family and friends.”

At this point, I feel like all I’m doing is trying to get out of my depression and pain.

I can only rely on food to accomplish this.

It’s killing me,” says the narrator.

LaShaee’s most recent Instagram post featured a series of photos of herself in a nude-colored, floor-length gown with the caption “Gracefully Broken.”

Destinee Lashaee (@destineelashaee2018) shared this.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Destinee Lashaee (@destineelashaee2018) shared a post.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Destinee Lashaee (@destineelashaee2018) shared a post on Instagram.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Destinee Lashaee (@destineelashaee2018) shared a post on Instagram.

Visit Instagram to see this photo.

Destinee LaShaee, ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ Star, Dead at 30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destinee Lashaee (@destineelashaee2018)