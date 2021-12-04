‘My 600-lb Life’: How’s Bianca Hayes’ Weight-Loss Journey Going?

My 600-lb Life is a TLC show that is amusing, heartwarming, and controversial at times.

Fans have watched as those featured on the show have different fortunes in life, from thriving and finding true love to ending up in difficult situations, over the years.

It’s understandable that viewers want to know how Bianca Hayes, who was featured on season 10 of My 600-lb Life, is doing now.

In 2012, the TLC network aired My 600-lb Life for the first time.

The series follows morbidly obese people for a year as they try to live healthier lives.

The featured players begin their journey by adhering to a strict diet and exercise regimen prescribed by Nowzaradan in the hopes of gaining his approval for weight loss surgery.

Critics have slammed the show for focusing on people who are clearly dealing with mental and physical health issues.

My 600-lb Life has been chastised by critics for allegedly being impolite.

Nonetheless, the series has produced a number of undeniable success stories, people who have been featured on My 600-lb Life and emerged stronger both mentally and physically as a result of their experiences.

Viewers often identify with the characters on reality shows because they face challenges that many others can relate to.

This appears to be the case with Bianca Hayes, who first appeared on My 600-lb Life in season ten.

Hayes was first introduced to viewers as someone who was relapsing into unhealthy habits following gastric bypass surgery and a difficult pregnancy, according to The Netline.

“I want to change,” Hayes said to viewers about her struggles with emotional eating.

I need to make some adjustments.

But it’s difficult for me to stop eating because food serves as a comforter in my life right now.”

“When I’m feeling down, I turn to food,” she continued.

I feel like it cures everything, that it helps me emotionally, and I’m not sure how to stop.”

Hayes began therapy, which she found to be a helpful outlet for her feelings, and she began seeing Dr.

Now the question is who will perform a second weight-loss surgery on the mother of two.

“My family might be planning my funeral if I walk away from this,” Bianca says.

What is the current weight-loss plan?

