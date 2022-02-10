My 600-pound self.

Matthew Ventress, Destinee LaShaee’s brother, confirmed Destinee LaShaee’s 600-pound body.

In a Facebook post, the Life star announced her death.

He wrote, “I’m sorry you felt so alone.”

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender star of TLC’s My 600-Lb. Life, was the first transgender star of the show.

There is no longer any life.

On February, Wayne Compton, the 30-year-old reality star who also went by the name Matthew Ventress, confirmed his death.

In a public Facebook post, Wayne wrote, “No no no I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are.”

“I accept all of your flaws; I’m sorry you felt alone, that you felt you had no one else to turn to, that you felt you had no other choice.”

“Lord, why do you keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take?” Destiny wouldn’t have wanted this.

The local medical examiner has yet to respond to E! News’ request for comment.

The cause of death is unknown.

During the seventh season of My 600-Lb. Life,

Destinee spoke openly about her mental health struggles and a personal battle with food in 2019.

“All I do is lay around and wait for food all day.”

“Unless they come to see me, I don’t see any of my family or friends,” Destinee said in the episode.

“At this point, I feel like all I’m doing is trying to get away from my depression and pain.”

I can only rely on food to accomplish this.

It’s killing me,” she says.

Destinee eventually lost nearly 500 pounds by 2021 and flaunted her transformation on social media, updating fans with photos and motivational quotes.

Destinee wrote on Jan., “Dear God, my future is in your hands.”

9, “And I have faith in you.”

On the other hand, in their final Instagram post on Jan.

TLC’s alum posed in a dress with the caption “Gracefully broken” on January 31.

TLC expressed their condolences to Destinee’s family and friends after her death was confirmed.

“TLC is saddened to learn of Destinee Lashae’s passing,” the cable network said in a statement to E! News. “Her weight-loss story was featured on My 600-Lb Life.”

“At this difficult time, our heartfelt condolences go out to Destinee’s family and loved ones.”

My 600-Lb. Life’s Destinee LaShaee Dead at 30