My arm is ruined as a result of my tattoo failure – it didn’t look like what I wanted and I was left in tears; my trust has been shattered.

We’ve all heard of the infamous “break-up haircut,” whether you’ve had it yourself or tried to talk a friend out of it.

In the aftermath of her divorce, TikToker Holly Holliday decided to take up a tattoo artist’s offer of free “ink therapy.”

The social media star, who already has several tattoos, shared a photo of what she wanted her new tattoo to look like in a viral video that has over 3.6 MILLION views.

A stack of seven books was encircled by blooming flowers and stars in the delicate inking she discovered online.

Holly, on the other hand, got a design that looked nothing like the one she agreed to.

Worst of all, the massive tattoo covers the majority of her forearm.

“I’m so angry, I’ve cried so much,” she captioned the video.

“I trusted this artist because he’d done excellent work for me in the past….

My arm and my trust have both been ruined.”

After hearing about her break-up, Holly’s tattoo artist, who she’d been seeing for a year, offered to give her a free inking in a series of follow-up clips.

Holly described how she “didn’t think anything was off” when she arrived, and how she happily played with his dog while the two commiserated about their respective other halves.

“He gets me in the chair and freehands a design based on a little book tattoo I found online,” she explained.

I stated that I didn’t know what this exact thing was, but it was similar.

“He drew it on and said, ‘I got you.’

It looked fantastic, and the placement was perfect.

“Everything appeared to be in order.”

However, Holly noticed something was wrong soon after he began tattooing her.

He burrowed deep into the top of the tattoo after erratically starting sections from all sides.

At this point, she claims he began slurring his words, and she “freaked out.”

“I began racking my brain for an excuse to get out of there without pi***ing him off,” she continued.

Holly texted a friend to ask what she was up to, and she told her to call right away so she could pretend to have an emergency and leave.

She claims that things have changed since then…

