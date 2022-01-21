My baby and I sleep on the floor with no furniture because it’s better for her to explore.

My baby and I sleep on a floor mattress with no furniture because it is better for her to explore.

A MUM has revealed how she and her baby sleep on a mattress on the floor with no furniture in the room.

The bare-bones living, according to TikTok mom @sovereignparenting, allows her young daughter to explore the room and have more freedom.

“What safe bedsharing looks like,” she captioned a video.

“We used to have a full nursery in here, but we realized it wasn’t functional for us,” the mother explained.

“So, with the exception of the crib, we removed all of the furniture and piled all of her toys and books on the floor.”

“Everything is in these soft containers,” says the narrator.

Her changing mat is also on the floor, according to the mother.

“The room is completely baby-proofed, and we have this very firm, very thin Ikea mattress on the floor,” she continued.

“As you can see, it’s about 3.7 inches tall, and Violet can get on and off it with ease.”

“This is where Violet and I sleep every night, and on weekends, her father sleeps in here with us.”

“This arrangement has provided us with a great deal more freedom, safety, and comfort.”

Violet can simply get up and play in the mornings while she sleeps.

Many people were torn between two opposing points of view.

“I adore this,” said one.

“There is no such thing as safe bedsharing,” one participant added.

“Rather than throwing books at my head,” a third joked.

“For the first six months, the safest place for your baby to sleep is in a cot in the same room as you,” according to the NHS website.

“There’s a chance you’ll roll over in your sleep and suffocate your baby, as well as a higher risk of SIDS [sudden infant death syndrome].”

“Your baby could become entrapped between the wall and the bed, or roll out of an adult bed and sustain an injury.”

