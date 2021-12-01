My baby name was stolen by a friend, and she’s told everyone on Facebook about it.

SELECTING THE PERFECT NAME FOR YOUR BABY IS DIFFICULT.

This woman, on the other hand, always knew what name she wanted for her child, only for her friend to get it right in front of her.

“I’m honestly so heartbroken and mad at myself for not staking more of a claim on it from the beginning,” she wrote on Reddit.

“I’ve loved the name Ella since I was a kid,” the 34-week pregnant woman said. “I literally yelled at my parents that they should’ve named me Ella and that I was going to change my name when I grew up.”

When she found out that her husband’s sister and brother-in-law had chosen the name ‘Ella Grace’ for their baby, who is due after the poster’s baby, she was devastated.

“My husband’s sister and brother-in-law are extremely close to us, and we see them multiple times a week,” she said.

Her sister-in-law, on the other hand, is 10 weeks pregnant and has staked a claim to the name she preferred first.

“Apparently, they discovered the name in their distant family tree,” she explained.

In addition, when they read the name, their disabled mother blinked, indicating that she liked it.

It was a real gut punch for the poster when a family friend posted the name on Facebook and dubbed her tiny baby Ella Grace.

The poster explained that she chose the name because both of her grandmothers have the name “Ella,” and the grandmother who raised her is named Rosella.

Ella Rose was chosen as the name for her baby girl as a tribute to her mother.

“We got excited about the name early on, but my husband wasn’t sold,” the woman explained, “so we told everyone we liked it but were still looking at other names.”

The poster is adamant about naming her baby Ella, but she’s also aware that doing so will mean that the poster’s niece will have two cousins who are nearly the same age as Ella.

“We’re going to have to hear about this other Ella all the time,” she explained, “and if we commit to using the name, I see a lot of confusing “are you talking about my Ella or hers?” situations coming our way if we commit to using the name.”

She was asking if she should get over her loss or stick to a name she loves because the poster’s baby will be born months before their friends’.

