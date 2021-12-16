My baby’s name is said to sound like a “fart” and to be the “ugliest ever” – I love it, and people are just bullies.

My baby’s name is said to sound like a ‘fart’ and to be the ‘ugliest ever’ – I love it, and people are just being cruel.

CAN YOU IMAGINE thinking you’ve come up with the perfect name for your baby, only to hear it’s the ‘ugliest ever’?

Abbie Herbert, a single mother, has found herself in precisely this situation.

After giving birth to her first child, the TikTok model pondered for a long time what name she should give her baby daughter.

Poot was the name she chose for her daughter because she thought it was a lovely name for a lovely girl.

Mean online trolls began to bully the mother after she shared the news with the rest of the world on social media, calling her name the “ugliest ever” and saying it sounded like a “fart.”

”She’ll be bullied for the rest of her life,” one skeptic predicted, while another said, ”Poot is adorable as a baby, but it’ll be weird when she grows up.”

Many people agreed, saying that the mother should have realized that “kids these days are getting more and more cruel,” and that once her daughter has grown out of the “baby phase,” she will be trolled.

”Most of you say that in the future, the children will harass her and make fun of her for this name-then try teaching your children not to laugh at someone,” a defending TikToker said.

Many people mistook Poot for Poppy, and when they realized their error, they called it “a horrible name on a beautiful baby girl.”

Someone else predicted that when baby Poot reaches adolescence, she’ll ‘definitely beg to have it changed.’

Not only that, but the baby girl will struggle even after she graduates from high school: ”Imagine a professional adult in a meeting or conference.

‘I’m poot – the audience laughs and ignores her.’

In addition to ‘ugly,’ an astute observer noted that in the Philippines, ‘poot’ means ”hatred.”

Abbie insists that her name is special to the young parents, despite the negative comments she’s received online.

”We adore names like Poot!”

