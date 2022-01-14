My baby’s reusable nappies are only washed once a week, and yes, they stink, but that’s to be expected.

My baby’s reusable nappies are only washed once a week, and yes, they stink.

My baby’s cloth diapers are only washed once a week, and they stink, but I’m used to it.

A MUM has revealed that she only washes her baby’s reusable nappies once a week, allowing them to accumulate in a laundry hamper that’stinks’ before washing them.

Kelsey, a mother, showed how she organizes her laundry and avoids using disposable diapers by using cloth nappies.

In an older video, the mother said she washes her baby’s cloth diapers once a week, which surprised one commenter.

They wrote, “Good God, that must stink to high heaven.”

The mother confirmed that the nappies stink.

She explained, “It stinks so bad when I throw it in the washer.”

Consider the poop and piss residue that has sat for seven days.

The narrator says, “So, yeah, it stinks.”

But the point is that after I’ve washed and dried them, they don’t stink at all.”

The mother went on to explain how she ensures that her baby’s nappies are thoroughly cleaned after a few days in the laundry basket.

“I use a little less detergent and warm water for the first wash,” she explained.

“I unstick them from the sides after the first wash and add a little more detergent with hot water this time, because I believe the second wash is the most cleaning.”

The laundry bag full of nappies, she claimed, does not stink up the room; it only stinks up the washing machine when she empties it.

“It only smells when I throw it in the washer,” she clarified, “not when it’s just sitting in a bag in the room.”

The video was viewed 2.8 million times and received mixed feedback from viewers.

“However, why do they need to marinate for so long?”

“Just wash them,” one skeptic wrote, while another wondered why doing laundry took seven days.

Others were taken aback by the fact that she washed her clothes and changed her diapers in the same machine.

One person asked, “Do you wash your regular clothes in the same washer?” while another responded, “I’d need a separate washing machine for all of that.”

Others, on the other hand, were simply pleased that Kelsey was helping the environment by using reusable nappies.

One user wrote, “I love stumbling across cloth diaper moms on Tiktok!”

More parenting advice can be found by looking at how this mother potty trained her six-month-old son.

In addition, one mother admits that for the past two years, she has been celebrating her son’s birthday on the wrong day.

Meanwhile, a ten-year-old mother discloses…

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy