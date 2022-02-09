My belly was huge when I was pregnant with triplets – I’m only 5’3 and they were all under 5 pounds – and I was only 5’3 at the time.

My belly was huge when I was pregnant with triplets – I’m only 5’3 and they were all under 5 lbs.

PREGNANCY IS A DIFFICULT TIME.

Aside from the nausea and fatigue that many women experience, getting used to the growing belly and changing body shape takes time.

On TikTok, one woman, known as @TristaCoffin, received over two million views on a video in which she revealed her baby bump.

“Finding out I’m having triplets, not knowing how big I’ll get,” Trista, who recently gave birth to triplets, began with a sonogram showing three heartbeats.

The next photo was of her at ten weeks pregnant, with each baby allegedly the size of a prune.

Her bump had already popped, and there was no way to conceal her pregnancy at that point.

She was bigger than a plum at twelve weeks, when the babies were supposed to be.

With each image, a man said, “that’s good,” and “that’s ok,” sounding a little more terrified with each passing week.

Trista grew even more at 24 weeks thanks to the three cantaloupe-sized babies.

Three acorn-squash-sized bodies were swimming inside her massive stomach at 29 weeks.

Trista’s final photos showed her with only two weeks until her scheduled c-section, which took place at 33 weeks and two days.

She had a huge stomach.

Over 1,000 people commented on the videos, with the majority of them asking follow-up questions, which Trista answered in subsequent clips.

The babies, all of whom were girls, weighed less than 5 pounds, according to another of her videos.

One of them weighed 4 lbs. 13 oz.

The second, and smallest, is three pounds and eight ounces in weight.

The third weighed three pounds fourteen ounces.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.