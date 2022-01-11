My best friend is texting my boyfriend – she has no idea I’m aware of this, but I caught her doing it while we were both relaxing in bed.

It’s only natural that you’d want your best friend to get along with the person you’re dating because they’re two of the most important people in your life.

But what if they fall in love with each other a little too much and start messaging each other?

As one woman recently discovered, it would probably send even the most self-assured person into a tailspin.

Emmy, a TikTok user, has suspected her best friend of secretly Snapchatting her boyfriend for a long time.

She shared a video of herself lying back-to-back in bed with her pal earlier this week, which has received over 2.5 million views.

Emmy’s best friend probably assumed she was scrolling through social media because she had rolled over to one side and was on her phone, giving her permission to message Emmy’s boyfriend without her knowledge.

Emmy, on the other hand, decided to film what her best friend was doing on her phone, and she literally caught her messaging her boyfriend behind her back.

Worse, her pal was zooming in so closely on the photos that Emmy’s boyfriend didn’t even notice she was there.

“She’s snapping my boyfriend…” Emmy captioned the video of her pal opening the app, tapping on her boyfriend’s name, and sending him a photo.

The cheek of Emmy’s friend, to say the least, shocked the audience.

“The disrespect!” exclaimed one.

“Please drop her!” said another.

“Politely show her where the door is!” a third joked.

Others, on the other hand, argued that it wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“Is it wrong to send just a face picture in a Snap?” a fourth inquired.

