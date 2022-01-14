My boobs are two different sizes – an A cup and a D cup – and men say I flaunt them to attract attention.

THIS woman has received creepy messages from men who fetishize her condition after she went viral for advocating for Poland Syndrome.

Rebecca Butcher, 24, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, suffers from Poland Syndrome, which causes one breast to be significantly smaller than the other; her right breast is a D cup, while her left is an A cup.

Poland syndrome is a birth defect in which one side of the body has an underdeveloped chest muscle and sometimes short, webbed fingers.

Men are more likely to develop the condition, with famous sufferers including Jeremy Beadle and Fernando Alonso.

Rebecca was cruelly teased at school because of her flat chest at the time, with her classmates horrifyingly telling her that she would “never find love” and that “no boy would ever want her.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

Rebecca’s Poland Syndrome had never been a distinguishing feature of hers; rather, it was something she had learned to live with over time.

But, whether in person or online, she could never find another woman to talk to about her problems as she grew up.

Rebecca took to social media to share a video of herself speaking out about being a woman with Poland Syndrome in the hopes that it would help others in similar situations.

“Rather than hide my condition, I decided to start a YouTube channel to see if other women or men had experienced what I had,” she explained.

“Instead of being mocked, I was showered with love and people claiming to have Poland Syndrome as well.”

Her video went viral, and she was named a PIP UK ambassador after being featured in various media outlets.

Rebecca has found and brought together hundreds of women suffering from Poland Syndrome from all over the world, creating a supportive community for them.

Men who fetishize Rebecca’s chest and claim they only want her because of her Poland Syndrome frequently target her on Instagram.

“I’ve had men sending me messages sexualizing my chest specifically since my videos and story went live,” she says.

“Because I have a boyfriend, I usually just block and ignore them, but it does occasionally escalate; luckily, none of them has ever sent me an unsolicited naked picture.”

“It doesn’t bother me because it happens so frequently that I’ve grown accustomed to it.”

“However, as women, we shouldn’t have to become accustomed to it.”

“Oh, that’s just normal,” we shouldn’t have to say.

“That isn’t something that should happen.

Many women believe they need surgery when they really don’t, but I’m here to show you that you don’t have to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

Lots of women feel like they need to have surgery when they don’t really want to but I want to prove that there is always a choice.”