My boss changed my timesheets behind my back to keep me from working overtime – it’s wage theft, and I’m furious.

My boss changed my timesheets in secret to keep me from working overtime – it’s wage theft, and I’m furious.

AN ANGRY employee explained that his boss has been updating his timesheets to remove any overtime because they refuse to pay him the extra pay.

The disgruntled employee claims that he only goes over by five to ten minutes every now and then, but his boss refuses to pay the bill, which amounted to an extra £110 last year on top of his annual salary.

The man took to Reddit to say that he suspected the actions were wage theft but wasn’t sure if he should intervene.

“My boss began editing my time card to delete the 10-20 minutes of overtime that occurred on occasion during my week,” he explained.

“My boss told me they were going to do this because ‘we know your actual work doesn’t completely fill your day, so you have a lot of downtime and you shouldn’t be working more than 40 hours,'” she explained.

“However, sometimes I’m five minutes late one day and ten minutes late the next because my lunch was cut short, or I was responding to an email a few minutes past 4 p.m., or the time card system was so slow to load that it took six minutes to clock out.”

“It’s legal working time, but it’s only a few minutes a week, and they’re trying to stick to the 40-hour limit.”

“I even looked at my paystubs for 2021, and the total overtime for the year was only about (dollar)150.”

They can have (dollar)150 if they need it that badly.

“My boss earns easily twice as much as I do in a year, and 80% of my department is salaried, so it’s not like my bosses are scrounging for (dollar)150.”

“I’m about 60% sure this is wage theft, but I’m not sure it’s worth it to go down that path.”

Redditors were quick to offer their opinions on the matter.

“It’s wage theft, and your boss is an idiot for thinking they can just decide what counts as work and what doesn’t while you’re on the clock, and thus deduct whatever they want to avoid paying due overtime,” one said.

They can’t do it legally, so report them.”

“Stop working those minutes,” one person advised.

Simply put your pen (or hammer, or whatever tool you’re using) down and walk away.

“Never work for no pay.”

“They’ll keep stealing it until someone reports it and they get caught,” a third said.

