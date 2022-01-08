My boss sent out an email instructing everyone to wear masks during meetings, but we all caught on to his obvious oversight.

In most offices, MASKS have become standard practice.

Many of us, understandably, are wary of being in public spaces with strangers who aren’t wearing masks.

One boss sent an email to his staff requesting that everyone wear masks to meetings.

There was, however, one obvious red flag.

An employee shared his boss’s email on TikTok, and the internet is baffled.

The email began as follows:

“Today, I’m writing to inform you all of a new protocol for our Zoom meetings with our team.

“Everyone will be required to wear a mask during our meetings in the future.”

Zoom is the key word here.

Even remote employees who take meetings from their homes were required to wear masks, according to the boss.

“I want to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable,” the email continued. “One of our team members has a fear of unmasked people.”

“This requirement is in effect right now.”

The world wide web trembled.

“I would refer this to HR It’s completely unreasonable,” one user said.

You’re a freelancer who works from home.

You cannot be forced to dress in a certain way by your employer.”

Another joked, “Covid now spreads through electronics.”

“Well, cams off then baby,” a third person said, making the call we all hope for.

“Yeah – no,” said another.

The job does not have access to my home’s interior.

“Definition.”

While phobias and COVID-induced anxiety are real, requiring people to wear masks in their own homes is both extreme and unnecessary.

