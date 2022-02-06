My bouquet went up in flames, and I almost set fire to my wedding venue.

The most important day of a bride’s life is her wedding day.

Unfortunately for Emily Jackson, her special day almost went up in flames when her bouquet caught fire in a freak accident.

The newlyweds can be seen making their way to the dancefloor as they prepare for their much-anticipated first dance in a shocking video shared to TikTok.

Instead of the pure romance that the guests had hoped for, the bride created quite the fire hazard when she placed her lovely bouquet on the table, only for it to catch fire from the candles.

Fortunately, a guest and the wedding photographer were quick on their feet and rushed over to put out the fire.

And compliments poured in for the photographer.

“Wedding photographers have no fear and will go to any length for a bride,” one exclaimed, while another wrote, “The photographer is the true hero here!”

“I don’t know why it p***** me off so much that it looked like they were applauding the man,” a third added.

IN FLAMES, THE PHOTOGRAPHER PICKED IT UP”

The photographer quickly clarified the situation, saying, “Thanks for the love, guys.”

She wasn’t told to put the flowers there, and she isn’t stupid.”

