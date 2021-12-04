My boyfriend and I were desperate to move in together, but I needed my own space – now our five children live in separate suites.

I wanted to move in with my boyfriend but needed my own space – now our five children live in separate suites.

ONE woman desired her own space from her boyfriend so much that her home is divided into two suites: one for him and his three children, and another for her and her two children.

Shelly Hunt, a 38-year-old mother of two from Penticton, British Columbia, Canada, was eager to move in with her partner Peter Verge and his three children, but she had some requirements.

Shelly said on her TikTok account that her living situation is “amazing” and that she would love to hear from others in similar situations.

“My partner and I have five kids between us, so we own a home with two suites,” she wrote on Instagram under the handle @shellhuntful.

We coexist, blended and unblended.”

“This is our adorable family,” the mother added, holding up a photo of herself and her partner with their five children.

“This is where my partner lives with his three children,” she says before showing her own and adding, “and this suite is where I live with mine.”

Shelly believes there is nothing unusual about her living situation, despite the backlash she has received.

“I’d like to find more families like this.”

“I think it’s fantastic,” Shelly said.

“I’d also love to hear if you have any opinions,” she adds.

On TikTok, the video has received over 5.5 million views, and people have been quick to comment.

“This is such a great idea for blended families, especially for older kids!” one person said.

“Let’s normalize whatever makes people happy and is best for the children,” another added.

“Design a life that works for you, not the way society says it should,” said a third.

