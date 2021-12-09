My boyfriend claimed he couldn’t afford my birthday present, but I later discovered he was lavishing his money on another woman.

My boyfriend claimed he couldn’t afford my birthday present, but I later discovered he was lavishing his funds on another woman.

One woman was disgusted to learn that her boyfriend had spent all of his money on another sex worker after being very understanding when he told her he couldn’t afford the birthday gift she requested.

Hannah Belay discovered numerous messages between her boyfriend and the other woman, including information about a session he paid for the day before her birthday.

Hannah explained on her TikTok account that she did not question her boyfriend when he said he couldn’t afford her present because they were in the process of building a house at the time.

“Storytime,” she wrote on Twitter, using the handle @hana.belay.

Another story about how I was betrayed and how I discovered it.

So it all started with my desire to own a GoPro.”

“He promised to get it for me because that was literally the only thing I wanted from him.”

We were building a house at the time, and the day before my birthday, he comes to me and says, “Oh, I’m so sorry, but I can’t afford to buy your go pro,” Hannah added.

The girlfriend was gracious in her response, assuming that her man required the funds for a purchase for their new home.

Hannah didn’t think much of her boyfriend’s excuse at the time, but the truth came out five months later when she borrowed his laptop.

“As soon as I opened his laptop, all of his iMessages appeared.

So, curious, I opened it and scrolled all the way down to find a number with no text.

“There isn’t a phone number saved, and all of the texts have been erased,” she explained.

“So I type the number into Google, and the first result says “hot Latina, bug peach.” Let’s call it a spicy accountant.”

“I thought it was a typo; there was no way this could be correct,” Hannah added.

Hannah decided to investigate further by copying and pasting the number into her boyfriend’s MAC, in his finder, and searching the number throughout his laptop.

“His iMessage archives came up, and all of the deleted texts were there.”

“Hi I just got your number, just wondering if you are available on this date,” he said, and he asked what she charged,” Hannah explained.

“I was starting to get a little antsy.

She does not have the appearance of a personal trainer.

So I kept reading the messages, which spanned many months during our relationship, and he kept asking…

