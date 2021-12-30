My boyfriend, who has a lot of money, bought me Gucci POST-ITS for Christmas, which was a complete waste of money.

A WOMAN revealed that her boyfriend gave her Gucci Post-It notes for Christmas, claiming that he had’more money than sense.’

In the comments section, she sparked heated debate, with some saying the £125 stationery was a thoughtful gift and others saying it was a complete waste of money.

Ellie, a TikTok user, showed off the Gucci-branded Post-Its, which are white with pink edges.

“My idiot boyfriend got me GUCCI POST IT NOTES!! More money than sense,” she exclaimed.

A cover with Gucci’s signature print and a picture of Daphne Duck is also attached to the sticky notes.

The video received 451,000 views, and commenters were evenly divided.

“I think this is so sweet bless him,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “Makes you the most stylish accountant on the planet.”

“Wait, these are cute,” said a third, and “I’d love these!” said a fourth.

Another joked, “I’d never want to use them; I’d have to just have them sitting pretty on a desk.”

However, some viewers were not fans of the designer stationery.

“£125?? Defo more money than sense,” one skeptic wrote.

“It’s either because it’s one of the cheapest things they sell with their logo on, or it’s because it’s one of the cheapest things they sell with their logo on, no money, no sense, broke boy,” said another.

“Why when you’re the only one who sees them?” one commenter wondered.

