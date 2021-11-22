My boyfriend’s initials were tattooed on my inner lip, and he dumped me a week later.

My boyfriend’s initials were tattooed on my inner lip, but he dumped me a week later.

A WOMAN has revealed how she got her ex’s name tattooed on the inside of her mouth, only to be dumped a week later after learning he had cheated on her.

Nothing is more permanent than a tattoo on the skin, especially at the start of a relationship.

Kazumi, 24, has spent years regretting one such declaration of love.

“I got the tattoo a month before our one-year anniversary,” Kazumi, who does not want to be identified, told Jam Press.

“My boyfriend was taken aback.”

I’m not sure if he was pleased to see it at the time, but I was too enamored with him to notice.

“Unfortunately, I found out he’d slept with his coworker about a week later when she messaged me confessing everything.”

“Needless to say, I was enraged.”

I felt betrayed and deafeningly blinded.

“The annoying thing was that I wanted to have an open relationship, so I didn’t mind if he slept with other women as long as he told me about it.”

The model, who makes a fortune selling raunchy content on OnlyFans and chronicles her sexy exploits on Instagram, has spent years remorseful of her tribute to her cheating ex.

“My friends and I all thought it [the tattoo]was awesome at the time,” she said.

“My ex and I had a tumultuous relationship; on the surface, we appeared to be the ideal couple.

I just assumed we were abrasive and passionate.

“I agonized over what to get as a tribute to him for a long time.”

“At first, I considered getting his astrological sign or his initials, but after seeing a friend get her boyfriend’s full name, I figured I’d do the same to show how confident I was in our relationship.”

The model also revealed that getting the tattoo was “so painful,” as the placement of the tattoo inside her mouth caused her to bleed profusely.

“Because it was inside my mouth, I kept spitting a lot, so the tattooist had to keep dabbing me as I dribbled everywhere,” she explained.

“It was extremely painful and inconvenient.”

Kamzumi claims her boyfriend began working longer hours and avoiding her calls soon after she showed him the tattoo.

“I’m very open,” she said.

“I’ve always been a swinger and polyamorous – I believe in sharing and caring – but he wasn’t interested.”

“Depending on what we needed at the time, we’d go months without seeing each other and then try being in an open relationship for a few months.”

“However,” she says,

