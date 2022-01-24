My brother fought for custody of his children, but they are cared for by me.

My brother fought for custody of his children, but they are now in my care.

Despite her brother-in-law’s fight for full custody, a mother has expressed her dissatisfaction with having to look after his children.

The distressed woman vented her frustrations on Mumsnet, saying she was “completely at wit’s end.”

“I’m so fed up, and no one seems to see my side of the story, and I’m expected to ‘do it for the family,'” she said.

According to the woman, her brother-in-law and his former partner split up four years ago and decided to co-parent their children.

However, because the ex-partner had some “issues,” the brother-in-law was granted “full custody.”

“She sees the kids once a month, supervised by her parents,” the Mumsnet user explained.

“She wants more contact, he doesn’t want her to, so if he ever needs someone to look after the kids, he doesn’t go to her or her family; he wants to appear capable, so he leans heavily on us.”

“The problem is that I’m the only one in his family who spends a lot of time at home because I’m a stay-at-home mom with a young child and another on the way.”

“It’s just a never-ending cycle.”

“His kids are always here; three days a week, he drops them off at 8 a.m., and I feed them breakfast and drive them to school while my child rides the bus (I share a car with my husband, who needs it for work).”

“I have to get back on the bus and pick them up so I can bring them back to my house with me; he picks them up around half-five.”

“That may not sound bad, but he works weekends, so I get a break the two days a week he is off, but on weekends, I have his kids for two weekends in a row, then one weekend off.”

“From dawn to dusk!” says the narrator.

It’s been difficult for the busy mother to tell her brother-in-law about the childcare demands.

“I’ve messaged a few times to say I can’t, and all I get are comments like, ‘When I went to court, everyone said they’d help me,’ it’s not my bloody problem that you fought for more custody than you can handle!” she said.

“He did a rota for court to show how he’ll handle school pick-ups and the like, and we were all delegated, but the brunt of it has fallen on me.”

“I tried talking to dh [darling husband], but he said that this is what you do for family.”

