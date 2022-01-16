My brother is enraged that I referred to his wife’s pregnancy announcement as “cheap and trashy.”

THERE IS NO “RIGHT” way to announce your pregnancy, but if you’re worried about stepping on anyone’s toes, you should avoid any special occasion.

One couple, on the other hand, was so confident that their family would be overjoyed by the news that they chose Christmas as the special occasion.

The father-to-be’s brother explained how they do a gift exchange every year to avoid overspending on Reddit’s Am I The A****** forum.

This entails everyone in the family contributing ideas to a Google Doc with a (dollar)20 [£14.60] limit per person.

“Kelsey, my sister-in-law, 34, and Kyle, my brother, 30, both signed up to be on the list,” he wrote.

“They requested to go last because they had something special they wanted to open with everyone.”

The couple then asked the family to turn to their identical gifts after they had unwrapped all of their other presents.

“Kelsey and Kyle spent (dollar)5 [£3.65] per person,” he said.

“It was a sonogram picture in a cheap dollar store frame, a note saying ‘(dollar)35 [£25] has been donated to the baby in your name,’ and a 2XL shirt with puffy paint that said BABY BELLA 2022,” says the author.

Even though the family was overjoyed by the good news, they just assumed there would be more gifts.

“Do you want to finish the exchange? This is great news, but we have to be heading home, so if you want to get the rest of the presents,” the brother continued.

“That IS the gift,” Kelsey declared.

The father called the stunt “bulls***” and told other family members to return the gifts they’d bought for the couple after an argument with his son in the corridor.

“A couple of people returned their gifts and left,” the brother explained.

“However, the rest of us just sat there until it died down and then went home.”

A few days later, the soon-to-be father arrived at his brother’s house with his “real” present, claiming that his pregnant wife had been crying nonstop about it.

Instead of expressing sympathy, the brother admitted that he, too, disliked their present.

“Well, everyone else got you a real present, with thought put into it,” he explained.

“You didn’t even get me a shirt that fit and was professionally printed before spending the majority of the money on yourself.”

It was shabby, and it ruined the exchange’s spirit.”

Needless to say, his remarks irritated his brother, who had previously referred to him as an “a******”…

