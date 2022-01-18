My brows had hair transplants, and they’ve grown so long that I have to trim them.

BEAUTY treatments can make you feel younger, more energetic, and more confident, but they can also be dangerous.

Haley Sellers discovered the hard way that an extreme hair transplant on the face can result in permanently long brows.

“So I was born with really, really blonde eyebrows and I never put stuff in them,” she said in a TikTok video.

“I told my mother at the end of my freshman year (of high school) that I wanted my eyebrows done because they were a little bit wild, a little bit crazy.

“She told me to just tweeze them myself,” says the narrator.

That’s exactly what I did.

“I tweezed them, I looked up images to try to do it, and I had no idea what I was doing.”

“I got into the habit of plucking my brows whenever I saw a long hair.”

“So then I started drawing on my brows, and that lasted from junior year of high school until 2018,” Haley explained, later clarifying that she graduated from high school in 2017.

“Before my surgery, I got micro-blading, but the cr***y thing about this is that it only lasted me a week,” Haley said, giving a hint of what was to come.

“Then I went for a touch-up, which lasted a week.”

So I went back to penciling in my brows.”

“One night, my father came home and told me he had a surprise for me,” she recalls.

“So then I opened it and it was an brow picture with the caption ‘Baby got brows back,’ and I was like, ‘OK, what is this?’

“He said, ‘You’re going to get eyebrows,'” Haley recalled.

“I was like: “What do you mean?” Haley responded, still perplexed.

“He’s acting as if you’re getting a hair transplant in your brows.”

“I was terrified the morning of my surgery,” she admitted.

“They took this much of my hair,” Haley explained, pointing to the spot on her head where her hair had been cut.

She touched the back of her head and said, “They cut out a piece of my scalp, it goes from my ear to the middle of my head.”

“They sewed me back up after removing the piece of scalp, and they took the hair follicles from my scalp and implanted them into my face.”

Haley then showed photos of her post-surgery face, saying she was “super swollen.”

“The good news is that I was able to…

