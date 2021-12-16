My brows were microbladed, but they were so badly done that I couldn’t stop crying – I had to LASER them off.

My brows were microbladed, but they were so badly botched that I couldn’t stop crying – I had to LASER them off.

BROWS are known to frame the face, so losing them after an appointment can ruin your entire day.

Melina Tesi’s brows were misaligned after she had them microbladed, and the busy mother has documented her journey to correct them on Tiktok and Instagram.

The Tiktok, which has over 5 million views, is one of many where she discusses her terrifying microblading experience and her attempts to fix it after it went wrong.

“Me excited to finally get my microbladed brows removed,” the mother-of-two wrote over a photo of her face with red marks above her natural brows.

She wrote over a photo of herself and her baby son, “I tried the Rejuvi treatment.”

She wrote over a picture of her brows, “And it made them even worse.”

She wrote over a photo of herself with teary eyes, “I was so sad.”

“So I made the decision to begin laser removal,” the mother explained.

“..after 3 treatments,” she wrote alongside a photo of her natural brows.

She wrote, almost joyfully, “They are almost gone! Still healing.”

“I’ve gotten better at hiding them with make-up!” she exclaimed, revealing a full face of makeup.

“Microblading artist here! This looks like they used nickel-containing pigments, which will eventually turn red, blue, or green,” an expert on the procedure said.

“I’m sorry you had to go through this, but some artists use very cheap material to keep overheads low.”

They also didn’t conform to your natural form.

“Look up saline removal; it’s much gentler on the skin and will get rid of everything,” she advised.

“If you’re thinking about it, DONT DO IT I did it and it’s definitely NOT worth it,” wrote another commenter.

I also know eight other girls who, like me, are kicking themselves.”

“Preach,” Melina replied.

My greatest regret! Mind you, they looked “good” the first year, but no one talks about the long-term consequences.”

“You guys aren’t going to the right people! Got them done in 2016 and touch ups every year and never had any issues,” one person said.

My brows have been micro bladed twice.

It turned out fantastic both times, even though it’s been over two years since the last time! It all depends on the artist.”

“This is exactly why I don’t offer micro blading,” a permanent cosmetics artist commented.

It’s too erratic and intrusive.

This is something that could occur…

