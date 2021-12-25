My brows were tinted for £100, but they’re too dark, and I have a rash that looks like I’ve been burned.

Nothing could possibly go wrong if you pay £100 to have your brows tinted at a salon, right?

Wrong, and Kenzie McCallum knows it better than anyone.

This blonde beauty chose to have her naturally beautiful brows tinted just a smidgeon to give them more color and a more youthful appearance.

She had no idea, however, that her ”OG” brow days were coming to an end.

Not only did Kenzie’s new brows look terrible, but the salon also charged her a whopping (dollar)135 (£100) for the blunder.

She tried a variety of DIY home remedies in an attempt to remove the dark dye, but to no avail.

”o**g…they won’t come off,” she wrote on her TikTok about the experience.

To make matters worse, an allergic reaction resulted in a rash that covered her entire brow area, giving her the appearance of a burn.

”I can’t believe this is happening,” she exclaims.

One viewer exclaimed, ”Oh nooo,” and we couldn’t agree more.

”This is such a big fear of mine,” said another beauty fan.

”I got wicked bad henna burns a couple months ago,” someone else said.

”The hair on my brows started to fall out.”

”Girl, that happened to me on Friday… how did you get rid of the color, please tell me,” another inquired.

”Use castor oil, vitamin e, and aloe – from someone who does brows,” one TikToker suggested.

