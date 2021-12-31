My bump is so small that my family says I don’t even look pregnant at 8.5 months.

My bump is so small that my family says I don’t look pregnant at all. I’m 8.5 months pregnant, but my bump is so small that my family says I don’t even look pregnant.

ONE OF THE MOST EXCITING PARTS OF PREGNANCY IS WATCHING YOUR BUMP GROW.

But one woman has been left out of the fun, taking to TikTok to admit that her baby bump is so small that even her family has told her she doesn’t look pregnant.

Kennedy Chugg flaunted her pregnancy figure in a video posted to the social media site.

She captioned the video, which featured her lip-syncing to the famous “I’ve got a baby in my belly” soundbite, “Me: excited to be 8.5 months pregnant.”

Kennedy turned to the side and stroked her stomach, revealing a small, rounded belly.

She continued, “Family: but you don’t even look pregnant.”

“Rip to all the cute maternity clothes I bought,” Kennedy captioned the video, before joking that her baby girl is “all in my ribs” in one of the comments.

People who had similar small bumps for their pregnancies quickly bombarded the video with messages.

“You can’t even tell I’m 20 weeks,” one woman wrote.

“It irritates me so much when people tell me I need to gain weight; I can’t make my stomach grow!!!!”

“Girl, I feel that!! I had a doc appointment and my baby was 6lbs 7oz,” Kennedy said in response.

“She and I are both perfectly healthy; it’s just genetics.”

“Have a wonderful pregnancy!”

“Girl, I’m due January 28th and I’ve been bump shamed my whole pregnancy!” wrote another commenter.

“I don’t mind if she’s barely visible as long as she’s healthy.”

“I just gave birth and people say they didn’t even know I was pregnant!” someone else added.

In other parenting news, this astute mother has devised eight simple ways to keep the kids occupied as the holiday season winds down.

Another proud mother demonstrated her son’s room cleaning routine, but not everyone was impressed.

And this pregnant mother of 11 explains why she has been threatened with being reported to the social services.