My bump is so small that trolls insist it’s just a food baby. I’m seven months pregnant, but my bump is so small that trolls insist it’s just a food baby.

My bump is so small that trolls insist it’s just a food baby, even though I’m seven months pregnant.

Pregnancy bumps come in a wide range of shapes and sizes.

Dacey Cornett, a 5ft 7-inch model from the United States, took to TikTok to share a short video of herself in a swimming costume with the caption: “Ignore how messy it is, still got to remodel in here.”

“It’s a small baby bump life,” she says.

It’s my second child as well.”

Dacey can be seen in the video flaunting her flat stomach before explaining to her fans, “Trying on a new bathing suit today – I’m seven months pregnant.”

“I have no idea!”

It wasn’t long before her social media followers flocked to the comments section, with pregnant mums-to-be joking that they were envious of her tiny baby bump.

“Wow!! Try looking at it from a different perspective, girl.”

Everything is much more difficult when you have a large bump on your head.

‘Enjoy the remainder of your pregnancy,’ one person wrote.

“I love it tho big bellies can be so uncomfortable,” a second agreed, while a third, stunned, added, “7 months omg lol.”

Dacey responded, “In a way yes! In a way it’s sucky to worry about having a big enough bump for pics and some people say nasty things.”

Others joked that Dacey’s bump looked like their tummy after a light snack.

“Me after lunch,” one joked, to which Dacey responded, “Same, I feel like I’m the same when I ain’t pregnant LOL.”

Dacey went on to say that the baby is hiding behind her and to her sides, and that her firstborn was also on the small side.

“He was fine in the end!!” she continued.

“This one is also measuring well.”

That’s how it is for some people! I, too, vomit frequently.”

