My car is my castle – why your own car is back in

Before the pandemic, your own car had a bad image – especially if you were driving an SUV. Back then it was called auto-shame. It looks very different today. Everyone is happy if they can avoid public transport. If you move outside the house, private transport is the model of choice. And despite the empty streets, millions are still on the move, because not all companies are still standing still.

Bus and train are avoided

Google reports that there are 68 percent fewer people in the areas around train stations and a look at Deutsche Bahn trains shows empty seats. If you have your own car, you want to be on the safe side on the way to work or shop and avoid public transport as much as possible. Even if Deutsche Bahn and the local public transport companies make an effort: You cannot clean up after every passenger and the risk of infection in public transport is similar to that in the supermarket around the corner. In suburban trains, buses and trams, people sit and stand close to each other while driving. You use handrails and handles to secure yourself while driving; presses the opening button and uses the ticket counters at the stops.

Nobody can say exactly how big the danger is. It remains a queasy feeling. The situation on the bike, on your own scooter or motorcycle or in your own car is quite different.

The mobile security cocoon

“My car is my castle” – this is how the feeling can be described when driving through the empty streets. Protected by glass and supplied with filtered clean air. Individual vehicles also mean that there is no other person in the interior. You are traveling with your own isolation station. You only have to follow the hygiene regulations when refueling at the petrol pump or charging station. But those who are not long-distance commuters only rarely come into this position. The 65 liters of diesel that a mid-range car swallows are always sufficient for a distance of 800 kilometers.

Out for sharing

Car is not car. Hardly anyone wants to share and rent at the moment. No wonder, since you don’t know who was in the vehicle before. Since the outbreak of the corona virus, the landlords have been cleaning more than ever not only the rental cars themselves, but also the counters and counters of the rental counter. “We have also improved the already extensive cleaning techniques of our vehicles after each rental. In particular, we pay attention to the places that people touch, such as steering wheels, door handles and other hard surfaces,” says Avis, for example. Similar to the provider Sixt, who also offers a car sharing fleet with Sixt Share: “We clean our branches intensively to minimize virus transmission. All vehicles in our Sixt fleet are professionally cleaned in a multi-stage process to minimize the potential transmission risk. ” Nevertheless, entire regions are idle for the rental companies, because operations have not been idle not only in southern Europe for weeks. Without vacationers and business travelers there is hardly any need.

The crisis will have a long-term effect

At some point the restrictions will be lifted, but the shyness of being in a confined space with many strangers will have a long-lasting effect. As long as cinemas remain closed, the bus ride in rush hour may not be a good idea. And it will take a lot longer to stand in line in front of the security gate at the airport without fear. If after the curfews the desire for the next long weekend or the vacation reawakens, this will often take place in your own country or in the immediate vicinity. When you arrive, your own car should be the number one form of transportation.

