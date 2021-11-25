My children despise Christmas dinner, so I let them eat whatever they want on Christmas Day – pizza, for example.

My kids despise Christmas dinner, so I let them eat whatever they want on Christmas Day – pizza, for example.

TURKEY, streusel, pigs in blankets, roast potatoes, and a slew of vegetables

The traditional Christmas dinner is a posh roast, but many children despise it.

Rather than forcing their children to eat the turkey dinner, some parents have decided to give them free reign on Christmas Day, allowing them to eat whatever they want.

“I tell my kids (boys 10 and 5) that they can eat whatever they want on Christmas day,” Becki Dunwell, a mother of two, wrote on Facebook’s Family Lowdown Tips and Ideas group.

“Can I have chocolate for breakfast?”

Pizza for dinner? Sure. I’ve only been doing this for a couple of years and it’s been a hit.

“Christmas is a time to relax and spend time with your loved ones, not to stress about preparing a meal that may or may not be consumed.”

“Take it easy and let them pick what they want to eat.”

“This is exactly why I no longer cook a traditional (or even vaguely traditional) Xmas lunch or dinner on Xmas Day,” wrote another mother, Cat Findlater.

“On Christmas Eve, I make a curry (which we all enjoy), then cook fresh rice the next day and reheat the curry…

I don’t want to be in the kitchen for the rest of the day!”

And it appears that the couple isn’t alone in preparing a non-traditional Christmas meal for their children.

“We don’t have a traditional Christmas dinner; instead, we have Lamb Schwarma with homemade hummus, roast potatoes, and roast veg – then my daughter can dip any of the veg she doesn’t like in the hummus,” Lucy Josephine wrote.

“If my children want pizza, I will literally cook it for them.”

“It’s Christmas, so everything should be fun, including the food,” Holly McAleenan agreed.

“Why fight them on the most magical day of the year?” says the narrator.

It won’t be long before they’re old enough to eat a roast.”

