My children were misbehaving and unconcerned about the Elf on the Shelf, so I got the best revenge–I don’t care if the trolls think I went too far.

My children were misbehaving and uninterested in the Elf on the Shelf, so I exacted the best retaliation–I don’t care if the trolls think I went too far.

THE ELF ON THE SHELF’S ENTIRE PURPOSE is to make our lives easier by reporting any inappropriate behavior to Father Christmas.

However, while it works well for the first week or so, our children have a tendency to test the limits in the weeks leading up to the big day.

Does this ring a bell?

Rather than warning them that they might get a lump of coal like us, one mother decided to go to new lengths.

Alicia, an American mother, went viral earlier this month when she shared a video of how she got even with her children in a savage way.

“When your kids have been little s***s and don’t care if the Elf sees them,” she captioned the video.

Alicia broke up a KitKat to get the “texture” and popped it in a bowl with some gingerbread to get the “color” of Elf poo after her son and daughter had gone to bed.

For up-to-the-minute updates on Santa’s whereabouts, visit our Santa tracker live blog.

She then microwaved it for a few seconds before spreading it on toilet paper and wiping the Elf’s bottom.

She then placed him next to their bed, along with the used toilet paper, to make sure her kids knew the Elf meant business.

*cough*

But the mother didn’t stop there; she also smeared a couple of spoonfuls of “elf poo” on her children’s heads to complete her cruel prank.

“I couldn’t believe they didn’t wake up,” she continued.

Although the videos made the majority of viewers laugh out loud, some people claimed Alicia went too far.

“Humiliating your kids on the internet for likes – where stuff like this lives forever and they’ll be adults someday…” one person replied.

Fortunately for the mother, her daughter appears to have learned her lesson and found the entire situation amusing.

“I understand why she pooped on our bed,” Alicia’s daughter confessed.

“Because Dawson and I have been terrible.”

One fan commented, “How insightful at such a young age.”

“She’s also adorable when it comes to explaining the story!”

“Your plan worked lmao,” exclaimed another.

For more parenting stories, check out this mother’s shock after her naughty child opens all of their Christmas presents two days early and creates a mess in the process.

And this resourceful mother devised a hilarious stocking stuffer for the kids that ensures they’ll do their laundry during the holidays.

Plus, this mother is red-faced as she tries to write a cheeky poem on the door from her Christmas ‘elf’… but can’t…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.