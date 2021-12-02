My closet is stuffed with designer finds from thrift stores, including a £5 Chloe dress and a £6.99 Versace gown.

My closet is stuffed with designer finds from charity shops, including a £5 Chloe dress and a £6.99 Versace gown.

A SKILLED shopper flaunted a full designer wardrobe sourced entirely from charity shops, including a £5 Chloe dress.

Robyn Mia, a TikTok user, revealed in a series of videos that she got heavily discounted designer items from Versace and Cavalli.

The fashionista shared all of her famous big-name label finds in one post.

She began by wearing a beige Just Cavalli dress with a red trim that was both fun and flirty.

Despite the fact that dresses from the brand usually cost £180-£300, Robyn only paid £3 for her designer gown.

She then showed off a £6.99 Peter Pilotto dress and a pretty £5 Chloe frock with a satin sash waist-belt that she found in the Mind charity shop in Liverpool.

Claire House in Southport also had a Versus Versace dress for £6.99.

Robyn also discovered some fun florals during her charity hunt rummage sessions, in addition to the big names.

A bright Handamp;M jumpsuit from the Cancer Research store in Newquay was also included in her bargain finds.

And for £6.50, you can get a stunning electric blue co-ord set from the Air Ambulance Society Southport.

The shopper’s admirers were quick to applaud her purchases.

“Amazing,” one said.

You look stunning in every outfit! X”

“Everything looks adorable on you,” said a second.

“The nice thing about charity shops is that you never see other people wearing the same thing,” a third added.

