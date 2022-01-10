My closet was turned into a pink bedroom for my two-year-old because we didn’t have enough space; she loves it.

I turned my closet into a pink bedroom for my two-year-old because we didn’t have enough space; she loves it.

A MUM has revealed how she transformed her daughter’s two-year-old’s closet into a stylish bedroom.

Inside the little girl’s pink room, TikTok user LaNiese Nicole showed a small bed, her clothes hanging up, and toys to play with.

“How I transformed this closet into my 2 year old’s bedroom,” she wrote on her @she.perfectt Instagram account.

With a pink duvet set, a pink Disney bean bag, and a small rug, the mother created a Minnie Mouse theme in her room.

“Her response: ‘it’s cuteeee,” she wrote in the caption.

Her video has over 500,000 views, and LaNiese was quick to point out that her daughter does have her own room and closet.

“Thanks guys,” she explained, “but it’s just a place for my kid to play and have all her toys, but she doesn’t sleep in her bed anyways, so it takes up space.”

“This is perfect for mommies who work from home, because you can let your kid play while keeping an eye on what’s going on,” she added in a follow-up video.

The concept was praised by many, with one commenting, “It looks great.”

“I actually think this is smart!!” one person added.

She displayed her daughter’s “real room,” which is unicorn-themed and includes a cot-style bed for her to sleep in.

